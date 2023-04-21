Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni knocks down sensational wicketkeeping record with stellar show for CSK behind the stumps

MS Dhoni knocks down sensational wicketkeeping record with stellar show for CSK behind the stumps

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 21, 2023 10:36 PM IST

MS Dhoni accounted for two stumpings during CSK's match against SRH at the Chepauk Stadium.

The Chennai Super Kings limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to a score of 134/7 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two sides at the Chepauk Stadium. The home supporters were in full voice as Ravindra Jadeja led the way in the spinner derailing SRH's innings ending the innings with figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni holds his wicket-keeping glove between his teeth during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)(AP)
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni holds his wicket-keeping glove between his teeth during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)(AP)

The innings featured a lot of occasions in which captain and veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was in the thick of the action. The 41-year-old took a catch, effected a stumping and a run out. In the process he went past South Africa's Quinton de Kock to make him the wicketkeeper with most catches in T20 cricket.

Dhoni had taken the catch that dismissed SRH captain Aiden Markram, one of their most potent batters. That was his 208th catch in the shortest format of the game. De Kock, who is currently struggling to find a place in the Lucknow Super Giants' staring XI, has taken 207 catches in his career. In third place is another veteran Indian wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik, with 205 catches. Pakistan's Kamran Akmal is fourth on the list with 172 catches while former West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin is fifth on 150.

SRH batters faltered on Friday despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over. There was no significant partnership in the middle order as the Hyderabad batters failed to push the score, struggling against the CSK spinners.

The experienced Jadeja (3/22) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/27) strangled the SRH batting unit after Dhoni made the spinners bowl in tandem from over 7 to 15. Jadeja, as always, got through his 4 overs quickly and put the brakes on the SRH scoring. He picked up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal. Such was the dominance of the spinners that after 10.3 overs, SRH batters couldn't get any boundary for the next 36 balls.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ms dhoni ipl records
ms dhoni ipl records
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out