MS Dhoni knocks down sensational wicketkeeping record with stellar show for CSK behind the stumps

The Chennai Super Kings limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to a score of 134/7 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two sides at the Chepauk Stadium. The home supporters were in full voice as Ravindra Jadeja led the way in the spinner derailing SRH's innings ending the innings with figures of 3/22 in four overs. Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni holds his wicket-keeping glove between his teeth during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)(AP)

The innings featured a lot of occasions in which captain and veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was in the thick of the action. The 41-year-old took a catch, effected a stumping and a run out. In the process he went past South Africa's Quinton de Kock to make him the wicketkeeper with most catches in T20 cricket.

Dhoni had taken the catch that dismissed SRH captain Aiden Markram, one of their most potent batters. That was his 208th catch in the shortest format of the game. De Kock, who is currently struggling to find a place in the Lucknow Super Giants' staring XI, has taken 207 catches in his career. In third place is another veteran Indian wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik, with 205 catches. Pakistan's Kamran Akmal is fourth on the list with 172 catches while former West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin is fifth on 150.

SRH batters faltered on Friday despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over. There was no significant partnership in the middle order as the Hyderabad batters failed to push the score, struggling against the CSK spinners.

The experienced Jadeja (3/22) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/27) strangled the SRH batting unit after Dhoni made the spinners bowl in tandem from over 7 to 15. Jadeja, as always, got through his 4 overs quickly and put the brakes on the SRH scoring. He picked up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal. Such was the dominance of the spinners that after 10.3 overs, SRH batters couldn't get any boundary for the next 36 balls.

