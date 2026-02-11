Sachin Tendulkar drops big verdict on Afghanistan after double super over defeat: ‘Potential to be really dangerous’

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared some encouraging words for Afghanistan after they put up a solid fight against South Africa in the group stage match on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The two produced a clash for the ages, where two super overs had to take place to decide the winner, and the Proteas held their nerves in the end to claim the crucial two points. Sachin Tendulkar backs Afghanistan after Double Super Over heartbreak. (PTI and AP)

Afghanistan were bowled out for 187 in 19.4 overs after South Africa had earlier posted 187 for six in their Group D clash in Ahmedabad, leaving the match locked in a tense tie at the end of regulation overs. The drama only intensified from there, as both sides finished level once again after a frantic first Super Over in which they scored 17 each. With nothing separating the teams, the contest moved into a second sudden-death Super Over, where South Africa finally sealed victory off the very last delivery, bringing an extraordinary and nerve-racking battle to a dramatic conclusion.

Tendulkar summed up the drama and intensity of the double Super Over thriller between South Africa and Afghanistan, praising both sides for producing a contest that went down to the wire. While congratulating the Proteas for holding their nerve under pressure, the batting great also highlighted Afghanistan’s growing strength, noting that the team has the potential to become a serious threat on the world stage.

"Two super overs a day keep the boredom away! A game that went right down to the wire. Congratulations to the South African team on the win. It takes composure to see the game through. This Afghanistan team has the potential to be really dangerous," Tendulkar wrote on X.