Sachin Tendulkar drops blockbuster message for Broad after ENG star scripts perfect farewell in Ashes decider vs AUS

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar doffed his hat to Stuart Broad after the veteran England pacer bid farewell to Test cricket in the series decider of the high-profile Ashes on Monday. Scripting his own perfect ending in his final international game for the Three Lions, Broad scalped the last two Australian wickets to seal a famous win for Ben Stokes and Co. in the fifth Test of the bilateral series at The Oval. Tendulkar has shared a special message for Broad(Reuters-PTI)

Taking to Twitter after Stuart fashioned England's thrilling win in his swansong, legendary cricketer Tendulkar shared a special message for the retiring fast bowler. “A phenomenal career draws to a close. @StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings!," Tendulkar said in his tweet. The Master Blaster also posted a noteworthy message for Stokes' men after England came from behind to level the Ashes series 2-2 at The Oval.

A phenomenal career draws to a close

“From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of this incredible game. A series to remember for a long long time,” wrote Tendulkar, who is the most capped player and run-getter in the history of Test cricket.

Broad bagged the scalps of Australia's Todd Murphy and Alex Carey on the final day of the 5th Test to take his wicket tally to 604 wickets. The 37-year-old has finished his career as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Australia were in pole position to win the 5th Test and its first Test series in England since 2001. From being 264-3 to all out at 334, the visitors lost seven wickets for 70 runs to as Pat Cummins’ men lost the 5th Test by 49 runs.

Pacer Chris Woakes, who bagged four wickets in the 2nd innings, was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. England's Woakes and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc were named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded edition of the Ashes. Playing his final game in international cricket, Broad finished with figures of 2-62 in the 5th Test.

“It was absolutely wonderful. I thought Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali set the tone absolutely unbelievably. Once we got a couple we really started to believe. The crowd were unbelievable. It was so loud and we just jumped on the back of that,” Broad told Sky Sports. "To contribute to the team with two wickets is very special. When you make that decision (to retire) you wonder what your last ball will be so to take a wicket to win an Ashes test match is pretty cool," the England pacer added.

