Sachin Tendulkar drops witty one-liner as Washington Sundar's 7/59 wrecks NZ batting order in 2nd Test

Brought back to the playing XI for the second Test vs New Zealand, Washington Sundar justified Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma's decision with a sensational bowling display. Sundar returned with figures of 7/59 as India bundled out New Zealand for 259 in 79.1 overs on Day 1, in Pune. India's Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner.(PTI)

This was Sundar's maiden Test five-wicket haul and best figures in first-class cricket, Sundar was at the forefront as India wrestled control from the visitors. Five of Sunder's victims were bowled, one lbw and one caught.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say?

Reacting to Sundar's display, India legend Sachin Tendulkar raved about his display with a poetic statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sachin wrote, “Sundar bowling, Washington! Keep it going! #INDvNZ”

Sundar accounted for the dismissals of Ravindra (65), Daryl Mitchell (18), Tom Blundell (3), Glenn Phillips (9), Mitchell Santner (33), Tim Southee (5) and Ajaz Patel (4).

In response, India posted 16/1 in 11 overs at Stumps, and trail by 243 runs. Rohit lost his wicket to Tim Southee for a nine-ball duck and will be displeased with himself. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) remained unbeaten for the hosts and will resume batting on Day 2.

Speaking after the final session, Sundar said, "The way it came through, fact that I wasn't part of the first Test and I was called for this particular Test and given the opportunity to play in the XI, I was really grateful to the coach and captain. Unbelievable feeling. [What changed after the first session] I wanted to be very accurate no matter what situation I was bowling or which batsman I was coming coming across. It was God's plan, just came through really well."

"I just focused to hit the particular areas, changed my pace here and there, just really grateful. [Pitch] We genuinely felt it will start spinning from day one. It did spin in the first session but don't think it did a lot in the second. The pitch settled down from the third session, but eventually it did spin. [Fav wicket] Unfair for me to choose one. Certainly Rachin Ravindra because he was batting well. Daryl Mitchell's wicket as well was game changer," he further added.