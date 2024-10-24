Washington Sundar's 'dream ball' to dismiss India's nemesis from 1st New Zealand Test was 'God's Plan': 'It was magical'

Playing his first Test in more than three years, Washington Sundar announced his arrival in the longest format in style as he returned with his best figures in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Sundar, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, returned with the figures of 7/59, dismissing the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell. Sundar's exceptional show with the bowl, helped India bundle out New Zealand for just 259 in the first innings. Pune: India's Washington Sundar celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI10_24_2024_000121A)(PTI)

Sundar, who came to address the post-day press conference in Pune, was visibly happy after his performance and he even called the delivery to dismiss Rachin Ravindra "a dream ball."

"Everything had happened today was pleasing, right from the start, getting to play this game, getting to make a comeback into the Test squad, a lot of things mean a lot to me and mean special. I don't think I'll ever forget this day, it is so special," said Sundar.

Speaking about the Rachin Ravindra wicket, Sundar said, "It was a dream ball. I mean, I just wanted to hit the right areas, we knew there would be something to offer for the spinners. Things like that, when it happens, it means a lot. It was magical for sure."

"Honestly, it's all God's plan. It's all his plan. As I said, I just wanted to really focus on every ball and give my 100 per cent every ball, right from the start of the day," he added.

Sundar triggers New Zealand collapse in the first innings

At one stage, New Zealand were going strong at 179/3, but Sundar rose to the occasion, and he took the final seven wickets in the innings, to bundle out the visitors on a par total on this turning track.

"The ball became soft, so we had to get more speed and body into the ball. We and Ashwin kept talking about it, that way we got Conway out as well, glad I was able to do it. I did not change too many things, we expected there would be something for the spinners, we just wanted to hit the right areas," said Washington.

"Last week has been special, I got to play the Ranji Trophy. I am really grateful for the opportunity that I got today. To be called in the middle of the series and to get an opportunity to play, really grateful for the captain and the coach," he added.

Apart from Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin was the other bowler to get among the wickets, and the seasoned spinner returned with three wickets. During the process, Ashwin also became the leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Ashwin also went past Nathan Lyon's tally of Test wickets, and he is now the second-highest wicket-taker when it comes to off-spinners in Tests.

Speaking of the ongoing game, India managed to reach the score of 16/1 at stumps on Day 1, with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) at the crease.