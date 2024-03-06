 Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, stadium silenced | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, stadium stunned into 'complete silence'

Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, stadium stunned into 'complete silence'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2024 08:59 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui in the exhibition match between Master XI and Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI.

From facing Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui to coming up with an incredible gesture for para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had an eventful outing on the opening day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) in Thane on Wednesday. Kickstarting the inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League, batting legend Tendulkar captained his Master XI side against Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI.

Tendulkar played a quick-fire knock for Master XI(X-screengrab)
Bowling to one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Bigg Boss winner Faruqui dismissed Tendulkar in the fifth over of the Master XI innings. Silencing the crowd at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Faruqui got the better of Tendulkar when the Master Blaster was busy doing the bulk of scoring for his side. The Little Master smashed 30 off 17 balls in the exhibition match of the Indian Street Premier League. Faruqui's dismissal of Tendulkar became an instant hit for netizens on social media.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Big Boss winner Munawar Faruqui

All you need to know about Indian Street Premier League

Talking more about the T20 cricket tournament, the Indian Street Premier League will witness Srinagar Ke Veer take on Majhi Mumbai in the curtain-raiser of the tennis ball competition on Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. For the grand opening ceremony, Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dharavi Rockers Band headlined a musical festival at the Wankhede.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suriya Sivakumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan. The ISPL will be contested between six teams - Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bangalore Strikers, and Srinagar Ke Veer.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
