Sachin Tendulkar gives huge shoutout to Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah; Yashasvi Jaiswal receives special mention

The great Sachin Tendulkar was over the moon following India's spectacular 295-run drubbing of Australia, reserving special praises for the four architects of their win in Perth. Tendulkar was all praise for India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah and centurion Virat Kohli, who set up the win with their scintillating performances. Leading from the front, Bumrah finished with a match-haul of 8/74, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings – the 11th of his Test career. Kohli, meanwhile, ended his long string of poor scores, with a 30th Test century – his 9th against Australia and 7th Down Under. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah (R) and Virat Kohli (L) played a pivotal role in India's massive win over Australia.(AFP)

Bumrah's five-for was instrumental in bowling Australia out for 104 in the first innings, thus giving India a crucial 46-run lead where scoring every single run was challenging. As for Kohli, when he walked out to bat in the second innings, India had lost a few quick wickets; hence, it was important for him to bat Australia out of the game. Good thing he did because Kohli's unbeaten 100, laced with eight fours and two sixes, gave Australia the target that India did.

"Virat Kohli capitalised well to take the total beyond Australia's reach. Even in the 2nd innings, our bowlers created pressure on the Aussie batters, unlike their bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack from the front and delivered as a captain as well. This victory isn't just about the result, it's about redefining the mental battle," Tendulkar posted on X.

Special mention for Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul

However, it's the first part of his post that promises to make Jaiswal's day. The other two stars of India's win – Jaiswal and KL Rahul deserve as much credit as Kohli and Bumrah. When India began their second innings, fresh off getting bowled out for 150, Jaiswal and Rahul put on 201 runs for the opening wicket – the highest first-wicket stand by an Indian pair in Australia. Rahul gutted it out to score 77, but it was Jaiswal, who stole the show. The 22-year-old, playing his maiden Test in Australia, was out for a duck, but roared back with a fourth Test century, taking on the fiery trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Rahul's brilliance wasn't just confined to the second innings. His score of 26 in the first innings may not be the biggest, but it proved extremely important given the context of the match. Tendulkar, who has tasted victory over Australia in Perth previously – 2007 series – knows what it's like to score a century in this city, and for India to cap it off with a win as resounding as this was icing on the cake.

"Congratulations to Team India. India's batting in the 2nd innings, especially on the front foot was solid. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's opening stand was very critical for the team," he added.