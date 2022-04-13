Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Ambati Rayudu's stunning catch during CSK vs RCB IPL tie, reminds him of Australia great

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said that he was reminded of how former Australia captain Ricky Ponting would take catches when he saw Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ambati Rayudu's effort on Tuesday to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Akash Deep.

“The catch that Rayudu took off Jadeja's bowling, that reminded me of Ponting. That catch was just magnificent. Did it feel good to fly Rayudu? It was a good catch, well done,” said Tendulkar on his Youtube channel.

Rayudu moved in from cover towards the ball that lobbed up in the air after Akash Deep's half-hearted jab. He then put in a full-fledged dive before taking the catch one-handed.

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's stunning 165-run stand for the third wicket propelled CSK to 216/4 in 20 overs. RCB ended up losing captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and in-form opener Anuj Rawat early in the innings but seemed to be in the chase at different points of their innings. Tendulkar said that RCB may have got closer to the target had they not lost so many wickets early on.

“When the team is chasing 217, the batsmen have to take risks. I felt towards the end that RCB were thinking that if they had not lost so many wickets in the beginning, this match could have been closer and they might have even chased the total down. Eventually, we always think that we should conserve wickets early on but at the same time there was a need to put runs on the board. It was a tough total to chase,” said Tendulkar.