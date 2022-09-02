Sachin Tendulkar leaves fans confused with cryptic one-word tweet; here's what it actually means

Since Thursday, a new trend is taking over the social media platform Twitter. Many organisations and public figures have been joining the 'one-word' tweet trend, that is meant to summarize either the individual/organisation's work area, or something they believe in. The trend was seemingly started by a US train service provider Amrak -- they tweeted 'trains'. The trend eventually went viral and on Friday, even India batting great Sachin Tendulkar joined the bandwagon.

Taking to his official Twitter profile, Tendulkar wrote, “cricket.” The tweet gained traction almost immediately, with more fans joining the trend.

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

Earlier, the official Twitter account of International Cricket Council (ICC) had also tweeted "cricket," as they joined the trend on Friday.

cricket — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2022

Apart from sportsmen, public figures including Joe Biden had also participated in the trend, as he wrote “democracy.” US-based space organisation NASA tweeted “universe."

Tendulkar remains fairly active on his social media profiles and often uses his Twitter account to share his insights on the game, as well as Team India's performances throughout the calendar. Last week, the 'Master Blaster', who holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests, had put out a congratulatory tweet for the Indian team after its five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

"It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats India on a nail-biting win," Tendulkar had written.

Earlier on Thursday, it was also confirmed that Tendulkar would be participating in the upcoming edition of the Road Safety World Series, which begins on September 10. Tendulkar will be leading the India Legends side, making a return to the competition after he had also participated in the first season in 2020/21.

New Zealand Legends are the new team added to the new edition, as they join India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England in a 22-day event. The tournament is held to raise awareness towards road safety across the world.

