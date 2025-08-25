Sachin Tendulkar makes Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandok official: 'Excited for the new phase in his life'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday finally confirmed that his son Arjun Tendulkar has indeed gotten engaged. Earlier this month, several reports were doing the rounds that Arjun got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. However, Sachin and his family maintained their silence on the matter, leading to a lot of speculation on social media. However, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, the 52-year-old opened the lid on Arjun's big step in life. Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok earlier this month. (PTI)

During the session, a user asked Sachin, “Did Arjun really get engaged?”

Sachin responded in the affirmative, saying, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

Sachin Tendulkar finally confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, has indeed gotten engaged.

According to a report in India Today, Arjun's engagement with Saaniya was attended only by close family and friends. It must be mentioned that Saaniya's family is well known in the hospitality and food sectors. They own the InterContinental Hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Speaking of Saaniya, she is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

Arjun, 25, plays for Goa in domestic cricket and is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2025 season, he did not play a single game for the five-time champions.

In 17 first-class matches, he has returned with 37 wickets at an average of 33.51 with one five-wicket haul. He has also scored 532 runs at an average of 23.13. He smashed a century on his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy for Goa against Rajasthan in 2022.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Joe Root becoming 'second only' to him in Test cricket

In 18 List A games, he has taken 25 wickets at 31.32 and scored 102 runs in 10 innings. When it comes to T20s, he has 27 scalps in 24 matches at an average of 25.07. With the bat, he has 119 runs in 11 innings.

Sachin's advice for children, Arjun and Sara Tendulkar

Sachin's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, recently opened her own Pilates Studio in Mumbai. Arjun's fiancee, Saaniya, also attended the grand opening. The 'God of Cricket', as he is fondly called by cricket fans worldwide, attended her big day. During the AMA Session on Reddit, Sachin was asked about the advice he gave to his children when they were growing up.

Answering the question, Sachin had a classy response, saying, "I’ve always believed that you must chase your dreams because that’s how they become a reality. I followed it and told the same to both my children. Like in cricket and in life, you have to trust the process, and results always follow the action."

While interacting with the fans, Sachin revealed that his wife Anjali usually makes all their travel plans, and he just "goes with the flow."

The latest interaction between Sachin and his fans turned into an opportunity for the latter to know more about the Master Blaster and how he likes to conduct his life after retiring from the game.