Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Mithali Raj for her 'stellar career': 'You have been an inspiration to young girls'

Sachin Tendulkar has added to the deluge of tributes that have come for Mithali Raj after the former India captain announced her retirement from international cricket. Mithali retired as one of the greatest ever players in women's cricket with a plethora of batting and captaincy records to her name.

“Congratulations on a stellar career Mithali Raj! Your contribution to Indian Women’s Cricket over the last 23 years has been immense and you have been an inspiration to young girls wanting to play for India. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours,” said Tendulkar in his tweet.

Mithali drew curtains on a 23-year-long international career as the highest run-getter in ODIs (7805 in 232 innings at an average of 50.68). In Tests, Mithali represented India in 12 matches, scoring 699 runs. She also scored a double-century in the longest format of the game.

"Like all journey, this one too must come to and end," the 39-year-old said in a statement on social media.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket."

Raj made her India debut as a 16-year-old in a 1999 one-dayer against Ireland and scored 68 against South Africa in a Women's World Cup match in Christchurch in March in what proved to be her last international outing.

Her tally of 10,868 runs makes her the highest run scorer of all time in women's international cricket.

"... the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," said Raj, who led India to the World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.

