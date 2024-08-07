Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri send powerful message for Vinesh Phogat after Olympic disqualification 'heartbreak'

In one of the major setbacks of her wrestling career so far, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from a historic gold medal bout in the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight by 100 grams on Wednesday. Vinesh had already created history when she qualified for the final of the women's 50kg freestyle category; however, it ended in heartbreak for her and the Indian contingent as she will return home without a medal. Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri reacted to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics(Files)

Vinesh's wasn't the only setback for the Indian wrestling contingent; earlier this week, a finger dislocation injury during her 68kg freestyle quarterfinal bout forced Nisha Dahiya to concede an 8-1 lead. With her movement significantly hampered, Nisha faced an 8-10 loss to DPR Korea's S.G. Pak.

While Nisha's injury was unfortunate, Vinesh made every effort to reduce her weight to within the allowable limit to compete in the final. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the Indian Olympic team doctor, disclosed that they resorted to drastic measures, including cutting Vinesh's hair, in an attempt to bring her weight down. However, their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Following the twin setbacks, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X account to cheer the two wrestlers. Tendulkar insisted that the two have inspired the nation, and that they have made a “lasting impact” with their performances at the Paris edition.

“Nisha Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, your courage and determination have inspired the entire nation,” Tendulkar wrote.

"Nisha, fighting through injury with such spirit was truly remarkable.

"Vinesh, despite the heartbreak of disqualification, your incredible journey to the finals and victory against Yui Susaki have earned our deepest admiration.

"You both embody the spirit of champions. Although the outcomes weren't what we had hoped for, your resilience and heart have made a lasting impact. Hold your heads high, knowing that the entire nation stands with you in support.

“Thank you for giving your all for India. We are incredibly proud of you both.”

Shastri reacts

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who won the 1983 World Cup, also hailed the “spectacular” Vinesh.

“A bitter pill to swallow. Truly heartbreaking. This is where sport can be ruthless. Stay strong, Vinesh Phogat. We know how tenacious you are. Your path to the final was nothing short of spectacular. God bless,” said Shastri.

On Wednesday, Antim Panghal, one of India's medal hopes in the 53kg freestyle category, also faced a shocking 0-10 defeat in her opening round bout. She now awaits the fate of her opponent Zeynep Yetgil; if Yetgil qualifies for the final, Antim will have a shot at gold medal through repechage round.