Watch: Tendulkar, Rohit set Twitter on fire as guest stars arrive at Brabourne to watch MI vs DC WPL 2023 final

With Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. entering history books by contesting the first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals (DC), Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made their presence felt as the luminaries of the game were spotted in the stands at the Brabourne Stadium. Showing their support for Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians side, some of the biggest names in Indian cricket flocked to the stands to watch the first-ever WPL final between MI and DC on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma set Twitter on fire as guest stars in Brabourne to watch the WPL 2023 final(Twitter/Jio Cinema)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watching the summit clash of the WPL 2023 in Mumbai, Indian skipper Rohit was joined in the stands by opener Ishan Kishan. Veteran opener Rohit and star batter Kishan will spearhead Mumbai's batting attack in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Former Indian skipper Tendulkar and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah also attended the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium.

ALSO READ: WPL 2023 Final, DC vs MI Live Score: Matthews becomes Purple Cap leader as Delhi Capitals collapse vs Mumbai Indians

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the historic WPL final between Delhi and Mumbai, DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first at Brabourne Stadium. Table-toppers in the inaugural edition of the WPL, Delhi Capitals suffered a shocking batting collapse as the Shafali Verma-starrer side was reduced to 79-9 inside 16 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma set Twitter on fire as guest stars in Brabourne to watch the WPL 2023 final(Twitter/Jio Cinema)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pacer Issy Wong triggered the batting collapse of the DC side by removing Shafali Verma (11), Alice Capsey (0) and Jemimah Rodrigues in the first powerplay. Joining forces with pacer Wong, MI spinner Hayley Matthews chipped in with crucial wickets of Jess Jonassen (2), Minnu Mani (1) and Taniya Bhatia (0) to turn the WPL 2023 final into a low-scoring contest at Brabourne Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma set Twitter on fire as guest stars in Brabourne to watch the WPL 2023 final(Twitter/Jio Cinema)

Though Lanning’s DC were on verge of folding for a paltry total, middle-order batters Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav guided Delhi Capitals to a respectable total in the WPL 2023 final. Yadav scored 27 off 12 balls while Pandey smashed 27 off 17 balls to help DC post 131-9 in the 20-over contest. Shikha and Radha stitched a match-altering 52-run partnership for the last wicket in the WPL final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON