Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary tweet on Ireland batting star as they knock out West Indies from T20 World Cup

It has been redemption for Ireland in the finest fashion. Ireland never made it past the preliminary round at a T20 World Cup in the five editions. But on Friday, Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup after beating two-time champions West Indies, by 9 wickets in Hobart. Following the epic win, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted an extraordinary tweet for Ireland batting star, who played a pivotal role for the team in their journey to the second round in Australia.

Sachin was all praise for 32-year-old Paul Stirling, who scored an unbeaten 48-ball 66, laced with six boundaries and two boundaries. as Ireland chased down the target of 147 in just 17.3 overs. Stirling was perfectly aided by opening partner and captain Andre Balbirnie, who scored a 23-ball 37 before Lorcan Tucker pulled off 45 runs in 35 balls.

“A S̶t̶e̶r̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ Stirling performance by Ireland! #T20WorldCup,” tweeted Sachin.

"He is one of our best ever batters. The way he played today, it made it easy for me and the way I played made it easy for him," Ireland captain Balbirnie hailed Stirling.

It is yet to be decided which group Ireland will join in the Super 12 stage. It depends entirely on the last and final match of the preliminary round of this World Cup - Zimbabwe versus Scotland.

"It (win) means everything. We had a disappointing loss last year at the same stage. We did a lot of thinking and a lot of things changed back home. New coach and there were a couple of things that we wanted to do as a team, the way we wanted to play. Losing the first game and then coming back and beating a two-time champion in a must-win game ... just couldn't be prouder. Pretty emotional finish to the game, but we are just delighted as a group. A lot of things can happen on your day in T20 cricket. We could be playing our next game here, we've played three here and that could be in our favour. We want to pit ourselves against the best. It was a really good wicket," he added.

