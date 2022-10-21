Watch: 'Distracted' Kohli's stern warning to fan for yelling 'out of stadium' during India's practice session for T20WC

The stadium facility in Australia gives fans and media a chance to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. Just another day left for the second stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup to begin. The group stage will end on Friday in Hobart with the final two teams of the Super 12 stage to be confirmed. Team India will begin their campaign on Sunday, against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Men in Blue have already reached the venue and begun their training as well. However, this facility for fans might often create hindrance for cricketers and former India captain Virat Kohli was left visibly furious at some of the fans as he had issued a stern warning to them.

Kohli on Thursday evening was gearing up for the blockbuster Pakistan tie on Sunday as he took the nets. One of the fans, who were standing behind the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, yelled, “out of the stadium” when Kohli was about to hit the ball.

The star India batter turned back and warned him saying, “Yaar practice ke time main bolo mat, distraction hoti hai."

Kohli resumed his practice, but the fan could be heard saying, “Jab relax honge tab bolenge. King kiliye toh bolenge hi. King hai woh.”

Kohli has been in an impressive form in the format lately since he scored that sensational 122* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last month. It was his maiden ton in T20Is and his first in international cricket in almost three years. Kohli also seems to have moulded himself into India's new batting template as well, and hopes to keep his form alive throughout the tournament.

