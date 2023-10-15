Sachin Tendulkar savages Shoaib Akhtar's '#ThandRakh' post after India's thrashing of Pakistan in World Cup clash

Team India's fabulous show in 2023 World Cup and and their indomitable record against Pakistan in the 50-over event continued on Saturday as the Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed their arch-rivals by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The script seemed to be fairly regular, as far as World Cups are concerned, with the match being a lop-sided affair, hence an anticlimax to the build-up. Sachin Tendulkar trolled Shoaib Akhtar after India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in World Cup 2023

India put on another clinicical bowling performance with five bowlers picking up two wickets each where Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a middle-order collapse after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had stitched a threatening 82-run stand. Rohit later followed it up with another batting masterclass, as he continued from where he left off in the match against Afghanistan. His stellar half-centiry knock, coupled with a fifty from Shreyas Iyer was enough for India to chase down 192 with 117 balls remaining.

After the match, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who starred in three of India's eight World Cup wins against Pakistan, destroyed his old rival Shoaib Akhtar, who had posted a message for the Babar-led side before the blockbuster match. Sharing a picture from one his old clashes with the Indian team featuring Sachin, Akhtar had urged the team to approach with a calm and composed mind.

He had said: “Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh.”

Sachin, on Saturday, replied saying: “My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha… (My friend, they followed your advice and their performance was absolutely flat)”

With the emphatic win against Pakistan, India now go atop in the points table with three wins in three matches. They earlier beat five-time champions Australia and Afghanistan. They will play their next match against Bangladesh in Pune next Thursday. Pakistan, meanwhile, remain at the fourth spot.

