Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sachin Tendulkar serves vintage Shoaib Akhtar India vs Pakistan World Cup reminder with exquisite upper-cuts

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar led India Masters to the IML T20 title, defeating West Indies in in the final, in Raipur.

India Masters reigned supreme on Sunday, defeating West Indies in their IML T20 Final, in Raipur. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the hosts made it an easy job, and chased down a target of 149 runs in 17.1 overs, winning by six wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar displayed some vintage upper-cuts.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar displayed some vintage upper-cuts.(Twitter)

Sachin failed to get a big knock, but contributed with some stylish boundaries as he displayed upper-cuts in its true vintage manner.

Also Read: 'Invited MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamsala, wanted it to be my last': Ravichandran Ashwin's startling revelation

Batting against Jerome Taylor in the final over of the powerplay, Sachin smacked the pacer for a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries. The maximum reminded fans of his stunning shot against Pakistan legend Shoiab Akhtar at the 2003 World Cup. His upper-cut six against Akhtar is considered to be one of the best shots in his career.

India were chasing 274 runs, and Sachin was removed by Akhtar for 98. But it wasn’t enough as India won the match. Sachin’s shot selection toyed with the Pakistan pacer’s tactics, and destroyed his confidence. In the second over of the run-chase, he launched a short and wide delivery by Akhtar over the third-man region for a smashing six. Then he also hit the next two deliveries for boundaries.

Video of Sachin Tendulkar's upper-cuts:

Chasing 149 runs, India raced to 149/4 in 17.1 overs as opener Ambati Rayudu hammered 74 runs off 50 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes, in classic T20 style. Initially, Vinay Kumar’s three-wicket haul saw India restrict West Indies to 148/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Lendl Simmons got a half-century, smacking 57 runs off 41 balls. The India Masters players also took a victory lap around the ground, turning back the clock, as they thanked the massive Raipur crowd for their entertaining support.

Speaking after the win, India Masters’ Yusuf Pathan said, “It is always a special feeling to win the first edition of a tournament. The pressure of playing in the blue jersey is something else. You have the Indian logo and that gives you a big responsibility. A lot of cricketers dream of sharing the dressing room with Sachin paaji. He has played so many years of cricket, a lot of cricketers call him "God of Cricket". There's a lot to learn from him actually.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On