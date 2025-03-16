'Invited MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamsala, wanted it to be my last': Ravichandran Ashwin's startling revelation

Ravichandran Ashwin called it quits from international cricket midway during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in December 2024. The ace spinner's decision raised eyebrows as he retired after the Brisbane Test. However, the 38-year-old has now revealed that he was thinking to bid adieu to the longest format much before. Ravichandran Ashwin reveals he wanted his 100th Test in Dharamsala to be his last

Ashwin played his 100th Test in Dharamsala against England in 2024. The premier off-spinner bagged nine wickets in the landmark Test. To mark this occasion, the BCCI organised a special ceremony in which Ashwin was given a special memento and even gave a speech in front of his teammates.

While speaking at an event in Chennai, Ashwin revealed that he wanted to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala as his last and had even invited former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni.

However, Ashwin revealed that Dhoni was unable to make it to Dharamsala. He also thanked the five-time IPL-winning captain for bringing him back to CSK, where it all began.

“I called MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamshala to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn’t make it. However, I didn’t think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It’s a much better one. So, thank you, MS, for doing it. I’m glad to be here,” said Ashwin during a book launch event on Sunday.

"Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be," he added.

Ashwin to don CSK jersey in IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin will represent CSK in IPL 2025, which gets underway on March 22. The franchise picked up the spinner in the mega auction for INR 9.75 crore.

Ashwin ended his international career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats. He played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India, taking 765 wickets across all formats. In Tests, Ashwin scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls.

The spinner had burst onto the scene when he played alongside MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter brought out the best in Ashwin, entrusting him with the new ball inside the powerplay.

Grooming Ashwin in the IPL then paved the way for Dhoni to get the spinner in international cricket, and there has been no looking back ever since then. Ashwin was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning team.