Sachin Tendulkar stunned with Bumrah's freak show against Stuart Broad, reacts to India captain's carnage on Twitter

The cricketing world was taken by storm as Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah came out with the bat, swinging for the fences, and scored 31* off 16 balls, after having come in at number 10. This included a mammoth 35-run over off Stuart Broad, the most runs taken from a single over in any Test match, and included a no-ball which went for six and a bouncer which went for 5 wides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah, in his first-ever professional match as captain, walked in when Mohammed Shami was dismissed early in the morning of day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. He would have been expected to let Ravindra Jadeja retain the strike, but after Jadeja was dismissed soon after his century, Bumrah decided to go all-action and take the attack to England bowlers.

Also read: Watch: 'Feels like he's still captain' - Virat Kohli addresses Team India huddle ahead of England's innings in 5th Test

It was a decision that worked, as Bumrah’s method netted him runs that took India past the threshold of 400, which would have looked distant even at the beginning of the morning when Jadeja got out. It was an exhilarating innings, with Bumrah swinging at bouncers and full-tosses, and even blocking out yorkers. The fun couldn’t last as Mohammed Siraj was dismissed, but the damage was done, and a page was added to the legend of Jasprit Bumrah, who played the entire innings with a smile on his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His innings earned him praise and good humour from all across social media, as comparisons were made to that famous over in the 2007 World Cup in which Yubraj Singh scored six sixes off Broad, the most runs in a T20I game from one over. Bumrah breached the record for Tests, even against the same bowler, as England’s plans fell apart and runs leaked from their attack. Amid all the reactions, perhaps the most memorable for Bumrah would be the tweet from Sachin Tendulkar, the highest Test scorer of all time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin shared a photo of Bumrah swinging his bat at a bouncer, eyes closed and with a grin on his face. In the caption, Sachin writes “Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah?! 2007 ki yaad dila di (Is this Yuvraj or Bumrah? Reminded me of 2007).”

It was certainly one of the most memorable overs of Test cricket in recent memory, and is absolutely fitting that it was India’s stand-in captain who delivered those runs and took India beyond 400, after they were struggling at 98-5 at one point. It was a morning of Test match cricket one is not likely to forget any time soon.

Bumrah’s excellent morning continued, as after India were dismissed for 416, he came out with the new ball and took the wicket of England opener Alex Lees in the third over. It was the last ball before rain interrupted play, but all the momentum is in India’s favour, and that 35-run over could be an important mark on the way towards a historic Test series victory overseas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON