Sachin Tendulkar turns down Doctorate Degree from Jadavpur University

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has refused to accept honorary D. Lit by Jadavpur University. The award will now be presented to iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom.

“We had decided to confer the honorary D. Lit to Mr Sachin Tendulkar. We approached him but recently he has sent us a mail mentioning that he will not be able to accept the honour citing Nitigoto (ethical) reasons.” said Suranjan Das, Jadavpur University, Vice-Chancellor speaking to media persons.

“He mentioned that he don’t accept such honour from any university. He even refused to accept a similar honour from Oxford University. He actually meant that since he hasn’t earned it, it would not be right for him to accept the D. Lit” added Das.

Officials from Jadavpur University have informed Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the Governor of West Bengal and also the chancellor of the university, about the developments.

Sachin had previously rejected a similar award, when he turned down the honorary D. Sc. In 2011, which was announced by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Mary Kom is a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion and is also the first Indian woman boxer to clinch Gold in the Asian Games 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. She has also bagged Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

