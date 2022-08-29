Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag in awe of 'fantastic' Hardik Pandya after he seals India's thrilling win over Pakistan

Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance guided India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-over thriller in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The maverick player put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 35, as India chased down 148 with two balls remaining. Ice-cool Pandya, who earlier returned figures of 3-25 with the ball, hit the winning six in a tense chase in Dubai. Watch: India's winning moment as Hardik Pandya smokes nonchalant six against Pakistan in last-over Asia Cup nail-biter

Before the match-winning six, Pandya's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India, who were reduced to 89 for four. India, who lost their previous match with Pakistan by 10 wickets in last year's T20 World Cup at the same venue, improved their win-loss record to 8-2 against the arch-rivals.

Former players including legendary Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Pandya's show with the bat and ball as they congratulated the team for the win. "It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats 🇮🇳 on a nail-biting win," wrote Tendulkar.

"Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

"A high voltage contest these #INDvPAK games, and the boys have shown tremendous composure and character. Very well played to begin the Asia Cup with a remarkable win," said VVS Laxman.

"Memorable win this, an outstanding win for Team India. Hardik Pandya really special with both bat and ball. Bhuvi showing his class with the ball and great support by the whole team. Many congratulations Team India," tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.

"Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat," said AB de Villiers.

Chasing 148, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul's wicket brought Virat Kohli out on the crease, who was playing his 100th T20I. Rohit and Kohli played with caution but kept smashing the boundaries to keep the scoreboard running.

Kohli was back to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs in 34 deliveries, which had Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav keeping the scoreboard ticking. In the last over Nawaz gave a big blow to the Indian team as he dismissed Jadeja after scoring 35 runs in 29 balls. But Pandya then smashed a huge six on the fourth delivery of the last ball and took his team home by five wickets.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz)," Pandya said after the match.

"We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple."

