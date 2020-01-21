e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand dropped from government advisory panel

Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand dropped from government advisory panel

The two other big names who were not included in the panel were badminton’s chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:54 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images)
         

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand were dropped from the All India Council of Sports (AICS) - an advisory panel created by the current government in order to help them on matters relation to development of sports.

The AICS, which was formed in 2015 by then sports minister Sarbananda Sonowal, welcomed former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Krishnamachari Srikkanth as new members. The two other big names who were not included in the panel were badminton’s chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

According to a report in Times of India, sources claim that the names of Tendulkar and Anand (who is still active on the circuit) weren’t considered as the two attended just a couple of meetings of the committee. In the case of Gopichand, it’s been understood that Indian shuttlers’ Tokyo Olympics preparations were keeping him busy with little time to attend the AICS proceedings.

The new members who also joined the AICS this term were Limba Ram (archery), PT Usha (athletics), Bachendri Pal (mountaineering), Deepa Malik (para-athlete), Anjali Bhagwat (shooting), Renedy Singh (football) and Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling).

