'Sad to lose my record': Ex-SA bowler's cheeky tweet goes viral as Broad gets hit for nightmarish 35-run over by Bumrah

For 19 years the record stood with former South Africa leg-spinner when West Indies legend Brian Lara had smashed 28 runs back in 2003 in Johannesburg. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj had come close to relieving him off that unwanted record, but had equalled Lara's feat two years back against bowler Joe Root. But on Saturday, in Edgbaston, under the cloudy skies, the unlikely Jasprit Bumrah handed Stuart Broad a nightmarish over as the England pacer conceded a whopping 35 runs in a over. Moments after the carnage, the former South Africa bowler, Robin Peterson reacted. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 2)

India were at 377 for nine at the end of 83 overs when India skipper Bumrah took strike against Broad. And despite the bowler, who only moments before reached the magnificent milestone of 550 wickets, holding a three-over old ball, he decided to bounce out Bumrah and it resulted in a horror show.

At the end of six legal deliveries, with Broad delivering a wide and a no ball, Bumrah had smashed him for 35 runs, seven more than what Lara had managed against Peterson.

Moments later, the former bowler took to Twitter to post a cheeky tweet, writing, “Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND”

India eventually finished with 416 runs on board with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant earlier hitting their respective tons.

Broad's tactic did not go down well with former England skipper Michael Atherton.

“A slightly bonkers morning, wasn't it? Some curious tactics from England, right from the off when they decided to bowl short at Mohammed Shami. With Shami just starting out, you'd think England would try to pitch it up first and then go to the short ball,” he said on Sky Cricket

"Jadeja scored an excellent hundred and then just carnage when Jasprit Bumrah came in. That over off Broad - I've never seen anything like it really!

"There were echoes of the Lord's Test last year when England rather lost the plot."

