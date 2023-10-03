News / Cricket / Sai Kishore left teary-eyed during national anthem for IND's Asian Games QF; Dinesh Karthik shares emotional post

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 03, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Tears had rolled down Kishore's eyes when the national anthem was being sung during his India T20I debut at the 2023 Asian Games

Representing Team India at the highest level is a dream every budding cricketer yearns to achieve. But with India being a cricket-crazy nation, the competition his immensely stiff for every single spot in the side, leaving the back-ups to often go through the pressure of producing consistent shows at the domestic level for a long time, often seasons after seasons. But when the long wait ends, and you earn that cap, it often tends to turn into an emotional scene. Sai Kishore knows that and hence tears had rolled down his eyes when the national anthem was being sung during his India T20I debut at the 2023 Asian Games in the quarterfinal match against Nepal.

Kishore played a key role in India's 23-run win in Hangzhou. He picked up a wicket for 25 runs in four wickets while also taking three catches
After 30 First-Class appearances and 96 in the white-ball format for Tamil Nadu, since his debut in 2017, where he picked up over 200 wickets, Kishore earned his maiden cap on Tuesday, India's debut appearance in men's cricket at the Asian Games. And later, when the players assembled for the national anthem before the start of the game, Kishore was seem emotional. He had teared up, the video of which made rounds on social media as well.

ALSO READ: 'With Ashwin in the 15, Kuldeep isn't....': Shastri, Harbhajan's intriguing IND World Cup XI notion on Jadeja's partner

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's Kishore's Tamil Nadu teammates was left emotional watching the 26-year-old in action at such a big event for India and he later took to X to share a lengthy post highlighting Kishore's journey.

"God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard. This unbelievable player @saik_99. who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn't be happier for him. Woke up in the morning and when I saw his name in the 11 , i was emotional seeing it. You want some people to do well , he was always on the top of my list. The way he's improved his batting tells you all about him , he was literally a STROKELESS wonder, and from there he's absolutely transformed into someone who can be relied upon in any format. I can keep speaking about him , but for now. I'm just so happy to see him become an INDIAN cricketer and none can ever take that away from him. Go well sai," he posted.

Kishore played a key role in India's 23-run win in Hangzhou. He picked up a wicket for 25 runs in four wickets while also taking three catches as India qualified for the semifinal, to stand a win away from assuring themselves a medal.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

