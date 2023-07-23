Home / Cricket / Close call? Sai Sudharsan's dismissal on 'clear no ball' in IND A vs PAK A showdown triggers huge debate on Twitter

Close call? Sai Sudharsan's dismissal on 'clear no ball' in IND A vs PAK A showdown triggers huge debate on Twitter

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jul 23, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal on a 'clear no ball' sparked a massive debate during the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup final.

After scoring a sensational century against Pakistan, Indian opener Sai Sudharsan was hoping to extend his impressive run in the final of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. However, Sudharsan was stopped in his tracks by Pakistan’s Arshad Iqbal after the powerplay and the dismissal of the Indian opener also sparked a huge debate on social media.

Some fans were convinced that Sai Sudharsan was dismissed on a 'clear no ball''(Fancode/Screengrab)

Sudharsan mistimed his pull shot which paved the way for Iqbal to hand Pakistan A an all-important breakthrough in the summit clash. Though Sudharsan was given out, the Indian opener waited on the boundary ropes, anticipating a verdict against the Pakistan bowler, who many believed had overstepped. Though replays suggested that it was indeed a close call, the third umpire didn't come to Sudharsan's rescue as the India opener was dismissed for 29 in the ninth over.

Taking to Twitter during the high-scoring encounter between the arch-rivals, several fans and followers of the game claimed that the Pakistani bowler had overstepped. "Sai got robbed, umpiring now a days," a fan tweeted. "Umpiring right across the board is poor these days and what makes it worse is that these umpires don't even get penalised," another fan added. Sudharsan's dismissal also sparked a batting collapse of the Indian team in the final against Pakistan.

Asked to chase down a record target against Pakistan in the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final, India openers Sudharsan (29) and Abhishek Sharma (61) added 64 runs before Iqbal managed to draw first blood for Pakistan. While Iqbal removed on-song Sudharsan, Sufiyan Muqeem emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan with a match-winning three-wicket haul in the final. Muqeem got the better of Yash Dhull (39) and Harshit Rana (13) as the Pakistani bowler helped Mohammad Haris and Co. register a famous win over India. Tayyab Tahir's brilliant century followed by Muqeem's three-wicket haul guided Pakistan A to a massive 128-run win in the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final.

