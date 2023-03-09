Saika Ishaque continues to shine as Mumbai Indians dominate Delhi Capitals

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque delivered another game-changing performance as Mumbai Indians bagged a resounding eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Thursday.

Heading into the encounter, both teams had won their first two games and were separated by just net run-rate at the top of the table. It was expected to be a close battle, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Co stamped their authority with a clinical performance at the DY Patil Stadium.

Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first but precious little went her team’s way. Mumbai bowled out their opponents for just 105 runs in 18 overs, before openers Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32) and Hayley Matthews (32 off 31) helped MI finish off the chase in 15 overs.

Ishaque, wearing the Purple cap, bagged three more wickets to take her tally to nine. The left-arm spinner put DC on the back foot in the second over by cleaning up Shafali Verma, who would be disappointed after playing across and missing a straight delivery.

Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp didn’t last long before Delhi had what would prove to be their best phase of the match. Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues added 50 runs for the fourth wicket but Mumbai came roaring back with another superb over by Ishaque.

Rodrigues (25 off 18) was clean bowled by a delivery that skid through and four balls later, Lanning (43 off 41) drove one straight to Harmanpreet at cover. Ishaque returned with figures of 3/13 from three overs, with Issy Wong and Matthews also picking three wickets apiece.

Yastika produced some sparkling strokeplay and struck eight boundaries in her knock to ensure Delhi never got a look in. The Mumbai openers provided a 65-run partnership for the first wicket, before Natalie Sciver-Brunt (23* off 19) and Harmanpreet (11* off 8) closed-out the chase.

Their victory left Mumbai Indians as the only undefeated side in the tournament, two points clear at the top of the table.