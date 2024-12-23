Menu Explore
Saim Ayub joins Virat Kohli in star-studded list with match-winning ton as Pakistan script history with SA whitewash

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 23, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Pakistan's Saim Ayub entered an elite list, which also has Virat Kohli, after his match-winning hundred vs South Africa.

Saim Ayub was in sensational form for Pakistan on Sunday, smacking a ton in their third ODI vs South Africa, in Johannesburg. Defending a target of 309 runs, the visitors bowled the hosts for 271 in 42 overs, in what was a 47-over match. Sufiyan Muqeem struck four times for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bagged two wickets each.

Saim Ayub has joined Virat Kohli in an elite list.
Saim Ayub has joined Virat Kohli in an elite list.

In the first innings, Pakistan posted 308/9 in 47 overs, courtesy of Ayub’s knock of 101 runs off 94 balls, packed with 13 fours and two sixes.

Also Read: PCB confirms UAE as neutral venue for India's Champions Trophy 2025 matches

Saim Ayub joins elite list

It was Ayub’s second hundred of the series, and it saw him enter an elite list of visiting batters with multiple tons in bilateral ODI series in South Africa. The list consists of the likes of David Warner, Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root, who have two tons in South Africa. Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli have three tons in seven and six fixtures respectively.

The result also saw Pakistan become the first team to whitewash the Proteas in South Africa in an ODI series. Speaking after the match, Ayub, who was declared as Player of the Match and Player of the Series, said, “Very special because we won. This award is for the team. The entire team chipped in. As a young player I look to learn from every game. I look to learn from every mistake. The seniors help me learn.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said, “Always a proud moment. The nation expects such things from us. We are happy. The whole team gave effort. The second ODI, everyone performed. That was a perfect team game. It is not easy playing away from your country. The guys had trust on each other. (On Saim Ayub) I don't want to praise him more. We trust him and believe in his talent.”

The visitors won the first ODI by three wickets, followed by a 81-run victory. Then a 36-run win (via DLS method) saw Pakistan complete the whitewash.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
