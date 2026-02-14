Salman Agha brushes aside Usman Tariq hype, defends his ICC-cleared action ahead of India clash: ‘You’ve made him big’

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has emerged as the centre of attention ahead of Sunday’s high-profile India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. The right-arm spinner has dominated conversations in recent weeks due to his unusual bowling action. Tariq employs a round-arm delivery, combined with an awkward pause just before releasing the ball, which has led some critics and fans to question its legality. Despite the scrutiny, the all-rounder has already been cleared twice by the ICC, confirming that his action is within the rules. Still, the debate continues to add an extra layer of intrigue to an already electric contest, with fans and analysts eager to see how Tariq’s unique style fares against the formidable Indian batting lineup. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha comes in support of Usman Tariq. (AP)

Many have advised India to be wary of Tariq and play him cautiously, and not take too many risks after their struggles against Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, who also bowled with round-arm action. Erasmus claimed four wickets against India, but there was no pause in his action, which adds to the mystery around Tariq.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha defended Usman Tariq ahead of the India clash and shut the outside noise about his action, stating the clearance of his action from ICC.

"Usman has been cleared twice. We don't care," Pakistan skipper Agha said in the pre-match press conference.

The Colombo pitch, known for its slow nature, could play right into Tariq’s hands. Its spin-friendly conditions are likely to make spinners, including Tariq, key influencers in the game.

Agha called Tariq a key asset, but at the same time, dismissed the hype around his bowling action.

"For us every player is equal. You guys have made Usman Tariq this big. He has been bowling well. He is our trump card," he added.

“Babar Azam not a concern for us” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam remains a slight concern, with his recent form inconsistent and his strike rate coming under scrutiny.

Agha shrugged off concerns over Babar Azam, stressing that his team is focused on their plans and won’t tinker with the batting order ahead of the big clash.

"Babar Azam is not a concern for us. He has been scoring runs. And hopefully he'll score runs and help us tomorrow. We don't want to change the batting position too much."