‘Jo ukhaad sakte ho, ukhaad lo’: Mohammad Amir unapologetic about ‘slogger’ tag for Abhishek Sharma

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir didn’t hold back and remained firm on his statement, labelling India’s swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma as a ‘slogger’. Amir faced backlash from Indian fans after making the comment, but it didn’t sway his opinion, and he made his viewpoint clear with conviction. Over the past couple of years, Abhishek’s stock has risen rapidly, and he is now considered one of the most explosive openers in the format. However, Amir feels that despite his impressive performances, the Indian opener has not yet been tested in challenging conditions or against high-quality bowling, and only then will his true calibre be seen. Abhishek Sharma will be key for India in the upcoming clash against Pakistan. (PTI)

Amir once again gave a blunt assessment of opener Abhishek while referring to him as a slogger, saying his power-hitting works on small grounds and flat tracks, but he has yet to face truly challenging conditions abroad in England and New Zealand, where the batters get tested with swing on offer.

“He is a slogger, that’s how I see him. A player who can’t judge the line and defend the ball properly, can I call him a proper batsman? He comes in and swings hard, and it connects well for him right now. But the day he learns to handle tough lines and defend properly, I’ll change my opinion. You’re playing on small grounds and flat wickets; you haven’t really been tested yet. Let him tour South Africa, New Zealand and England where the ball moves — that’s where the real test will be. If he succeeds there, I’ll be the first to call him a proper batsman," Amir said on Pakistan show Harna Mana Hai.

Meanwhile, during the same conversation, Ahmed Shehzad said he likes Abhishek and suggested that Amir was speaking from a bowler's point of view.

"It’s an individual opinion. I like Abhishek, but Amir, as a bowler, feels he can dismiss him every time — he believes Abhishek is a risky player with loopholes. Everyone is entitled to their view, and he’s simply sharing his," Ahmed said.

“Virat Kohli greatest player of this generation but Abhishek is a slogger” Amir further explained that he has no bias against Indian players, referred to Virat Kohli as the greatest of his generation, but said this doesn't change his opinion about Abhishek.

“I still believe Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation, but in my eyes, Abhishek Sharma is a slogger.”

The host of the show, who started the conversation, closed the topic and said, “He’s calling him a slogger again, jo ukhaad sakte hai ukhad lo!”