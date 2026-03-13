Salman Agha throws wicket in bizarre brainfade, hurls gloves-helmet in anger; Ramiz Raja questions Miraz’s sportsmanship

Miraz appealed for a run out, leaving Agha stunned as he exchanged a few words with the bowler. On-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed referred the decision to the third umpire, who took a brief look before ruling Agha out since the ball had not been declared dead. The call clearly did not sit well with the Pakistan batter. Visibly frustrated, Agha flung his gloves and helmet onto the ground in anger before making his way back to the pavilion, still shaking his head and expressing his displeasure over the unusual dismissal that had brought his innings to a sudden and controversial end.

Pakistan batter Salman Agha suffered a brain fade in the second ODI against Bangladesh , which eventually cost him his wicket and sparked a debate around the spirit of cricket. Agha was well set in the middle with Pakistan holding a slight edge over Bangladesh, but one moment of lapse changed the script. It happened on the fourth ball of the 39th over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was in the attack. Mohammad Rizwan played the delivery straight, and the bowler moved across in his follow-through to field the ball, but collided with Agha, who had stepped out of his crease. The Pakistan batter then bent down to pick up the ball and return it to Miraz, but the Bangladesh bowler reacted quicker, grabbed the ball and threw it onto the stumps while Agha was still outside the crease.

Ramiz Raja brings sportsmanship debate Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who was live on air as a commentator during the match, questioned Miraz's sportsmanship.

"As far as the law is concerned, he is out, but sportsmanship, I am afraid, got a massive hit," Ramiz said on-air.

Meanwhile, Agha scored a brisk 64 off 62 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes, before his unusual dismissal triggered a slide in Pakistan’s innings. The setback worsened in the same over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Mohammad Rizwan off the final ball, putting Bangladesh firmly in control. Pakistan struggled to rebuild after the twin blows and were eventually bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs. Rishad Hossain led the bowling effort with three wickets. Earlier, opener Maaz Sadaqat had given Pakistan a strong start, top scoring with an aggressive 75 from just 46 balls, an innings decorated with six fours and five sixes.