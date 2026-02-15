Salman Agha's masterstroke pays off rich dividend; Abhishek Sharma's return to playing XI ends in whimper

Ishan Kishan defended the first delivery and handed over the strike to Abhishek on the second. The dashing Indian batter played the first three deliveries watchfully. On the last ball of the over, Abhishek tried to clear the mid-on fielder but did not get the timing right. The ball went off the lower half of the bat and was taken by Shaheen Afridi.

While the whole world was expecting to see the new ball in the hands of Shaheen Afridi, surprising everyone, Salman Agha arrived at the bowling crease himself. This move immediately put the Indian openers, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma on the back foot.

Pakistan have made a dream start in the clash against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma has been a big problem for them during their meets in the Asia Cup 2025. However, a move out of the box from the Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha resulted in the wicket of the danger man.

One thing was clear, Abhishek Sharma who enjoys pace on was taken by surprise by the arrival of Salman Agha. The three dots built the pressure on him and induced the false shot that ultimately resulted in his demise. The stage has been set for Pakistan by the captain himself. They will now look to build on the start they have got with the early wicket.

Notably, Salman Ali Agha wanted Abhishek Sharma to play the match against Pakistan. He gave a statement on it during the press conference on the eve of the game. Maybe the Pakistan team had planned the opening of the attack with the skipper way ahead and wanted it to bear fruit on the ground.

This was probably more evident from the way Salman celebrated after the dismissal. He pointed fingers at one of his teammates, probably pointing out how his planned had worked on the big day.

India, on their part have not changed their approach even after the departure of Abhishek Sharma. Ishan Kishan has looked to show early intent trying to put Pakistan on the back foot. India will probably look for such batting from Ishan Kishan while the batter at the other end tries to hold the innings together.