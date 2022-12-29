Salman Butt takes cheap shot at sacked PCB chief Ramiz Raja, asks Kamran Akmal ‘suna kisi ne aapko legal notice bheja’

Ramiz Raja has been heavily roasted by former Pakistan cricketers from every corner. Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman this month, following which Naman Sethi was appointed as the new chief. The development took place shortly after Pakistan's deplorable show against England in the three-match Test series at home, which Babar Azam and Co. lost 0-3.

Following the development, Raja has been extremely critical of the new members taking charge at PCB. Addressing fans online earlier this week, Raja launched a scathing attack on Sethi, also making stunning revelations about how things were handled the next morning after the late night announcement.

Raja's comments didn't go well with the PCB, which threatened to take legal action against the former chairman for his allegations. Not just PCB, but former Pakistan cricketers too have weighed in on the hot topic, with many taking a dig at Raja's outburst following the sacking.

RELATED | ‘Ab rone ka koi fayada nahi’: Ex-Pakistan bowler reacts to Ramiz Raja's scathing attack on new PCB chief Najam Sethi

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt and wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal are the new members to share their views on the subject. The two came together during a live interaction on Butt's YouTube channel.

The interaction started with Butt taking a cheap shot at Raja over the legal notice, which was sent to Akmal by PCB after the T20 World Cup 2022, where Pakistan finished as the runners-up.

Butt: “Suna tha aapko kisi ne legal notice bheja tha, ab woh chale gaye hain toh kisi ne notice hi nahi kiya.” (I had heard that someone sent you a legal notice, and now he's gone, but no one noticed it.)

However, Akmal clarified that it was a misunderstanding by the media and nothing like this happened. He also countered asking, why will he get a legal notice.

Akmal: “Waisi koi baat nahi hain, woh galat news thi. Aur mere khayal se media pe misunderstanding hogyi jo aisi baat aayi.” (Nothing as such happened. It was fake news and I think there was some misunderstanding by media.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON