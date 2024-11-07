BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Phil Salt and Dan Mousley crafted key half centuries which helped England overcome a poor start to reach 263-8 on Wednesday in the deciding third one-day international against West Indies. Salt, Mousley half centuries lift England to 263-8 against West Indies in 3rd ODI

After England lost the toss, Salt made 74 at the top of the order, sharing 70-run partnerships with Sam Curran and Mousley who posted his maiden ODI half century before falling for 57.

Jamie Overton made 32 from 21 balls and Jofra Archer an unbeaten 38 from 17 deliveries as England added 100 runs from the last 10 overs.

“It was quite difficult with the new ball but I think it got a bit easier as the ball got softer,” Salt said. “I think we've got a defendable score on the board.”

The England innings saw West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph appear to leave the field in a remarkable protest at field placements set by his captain Shai Hope.

Joseph and Hope engaged in a lengthy argument before the fourth over which was bowled by Joseph and had to be urged by the umpires to resume play. After a ball was played away on the off side during the over, Joseph remonstrated angrily with Hope and, when the over ended he walked from the field, returning after a short break.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy had to move down to the boundary rope to attempt to calm the dispute between bowler and captain.

England slumped to 24-4 at the end of the 10-over power play in the face of some hostile early bowling from West Indies, especially from Joseph who remained visibly angry. He dismissed Jordan Cox with a brute of a ball which spat from just short of a length at 148 kph and which Cox couldn't avoid and gloved to Hope behind the stumps.

Salt saw four partners come and go before finding one who could stay with him for some time.

Curran joined him in a partnership of 70 for the fifth which helped to stabilize the England innings. He continued an excellent series in which he made 37 in the first match which England lost by eight wickets and 52 in the second which England won by five wickets.

Salt reached his fifth ODI half century from 79 balls and went on to 74 when he fell to Matthew Forde after a superb combined catch by Brandon King and Joseph. King reached Salt's towering shot into the deep, took the ball in both hands and flicked it back to Joseph as he balanced before running over the boundary.

Salt's dismissal ended his 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mousley who reached his half century from 64 balls.

Archer hit three sixes in a bright innings at the death. West Indies went a bowler short when Romario Shepherd was injured bowling his seventh over and Sherfane Rutherford, who took his place, conceded 57 runs from 3.5 overs.

