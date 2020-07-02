e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sam Curran not well, undergoes COVID-19 test

Sam Curran not well, undergoes COVID-19 test

“He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today,” the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

cricket Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
England's Sam Curran during nets.
England's Sam Curran during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Thursday underwent COVID-19 test after he got ill and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl, ruling him out of the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match here.

“England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today,” the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England’s intra-squad warm-up match.

The warm-up match is a part of England’s preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In