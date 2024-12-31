Sam Konstas was brave at top, but other people can be braver as well: Warner unimpressed with senior AUS stars' approach

Veteran Australia opener David Warner lavished praise on young batter Sam Konstas for showing brave signs against Jasprit Bumrah on his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Konstas replaced Nathan McSweeney in the XI and instantly made a big impact with a fiery half-century in the first innings. The 19-year-old didn't shy away from taking on the best in business - Jasprit Bumrah early in the innings and attempted a couple of reverse scoops; he failed at the start but then connected a few to gain confidence. Sam Konstas slammed a fine fifty on his debut.(AFP)

He slammed 60 runs off 65 balls in the first innings, laced with 6 fours and a couple of sixes to set the platform for Australia.

Warner was highly impressed with Konstas' positive approach at the start of the innings and said that the seniors could have also shown the same braveness while facing the likes of Bumrah.

"It was very special," Warner said about Konstas's knock. "People are going to criticise him as well. That's the nature of the beast, that's the way he is going to play. When someone like Bumrah is bowling to you, you have to try and execute somehow. What he did in the Prime Minister's XI shows he has that talent. But it also shows he is brave."

"(Sam was) being brave at the top of the order, but you've got guys who have played 50 Tests, they could have been brave as well," Warner said.

‘Steve Smith tried a million different things’

Warner, who scored 8786 Test runs for Australia, said that the hosts need senior stars to come and play some attacking shots to shift the momentum in their favour. He pointed out Steve Smith trying different things to get going and Travis Head playing with fearless shots as he wants others to also follow the same.

"They could have played different shots, they could have moved out of their crease and batted different. (Smith) Smudge tried a million different things. But it shouldn't take someone to come out there and be brave to get that momentum shifting.

"You have experience at the top of the order, experience in that whole line-up. Travis Head took the game away from them in Adelaide with that magnificent hundred. It shouldn't take that guy just to come and do that. It's the way the Australians played, but other people can be braver as well," he added.