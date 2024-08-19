Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa score after 6 overs is 38/3
- 1:08 AM IST, Aug 19Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024
Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia
Samoa squad -
Darren Roache, Michael Talalelei, Punapunavale Sua, Sean Cotter, Caleb Jasmat, Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Saumani Tiai, Solofuti Falo, Solomon Nash, Afapene Ilaoa, Fereti Suluoto, Douglas Finau, Emmanuel Lemana, Mapuifagalele Sani, Noah Mead, Tineimoli Misi
Cook Islands squad -
Jared Tutty, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Liam Denny, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Samuels, Milton Kavana, Oscar Taylor, Teaomua Anker, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa...Read More
Samoa vs Cook Islands Match Details
Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 between Samoa and Cook Islands to be held at Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia at 02:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.