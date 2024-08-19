Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa score after 6 overs is 38/3

Live

By

Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 38/3 after 6 overs, Solomon Nash at 16 runs and Saumani Tiai at 1 runs

Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score, Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024

Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 19 Aug 2024 at 02:00 AM

Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia



Samoa squad -

Darren Roache, Michael Talalelei, Punapunavale Sua, Sean Cotter, Caleb Jasmat, Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Saumani Tiai, Solofuti Falo, Solomon Nash, Afapene Ilaoa, Fereti Suluoto, Douglas Finau, Emmanuel Lemana, Mapuifagalele Sani, Noah Mead, Tineimoli Misi

Cook Islands squad -

Jared Tutty, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Liam Denny, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Samuels, Milton Kavana, Oscar Taylor, Teaomua Anker, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa...Read More