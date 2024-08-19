Explore
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
    Live
    SAM
    Yet to bat
    COK
    Yet to bat
    COK elected to field
    Live

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa score after 6 overs is 38/3

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 19, 2024 2:33 AM IST
    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 38/3 after 6 overs, Solomon Nash at 16 runs and Saumani Tiai at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score, Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024
    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 19 Aug 2024 at 02:00 AM
    Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia

    Samoa squad -
    Darren Roache, Michael Talalelei, Punapunavale Sua, Sean Cotter, Caleb Jasmat, Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Saumani Tiai, Solofuti Falo, Solomon Nash, Afapene Ilaoa, Fereti Suluoto, Douglas Finau, Emmanuel Lemana, Mapuifagalele Sani, Noah Mead, Tineimoli Misi
    Cook Islands squad -
    Jared Tutty, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Liam Denny, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Samuels, Milton Kavana, Oscar Taylor, Teaomua Anker, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 19, 2024 2:33 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 38/3 after 6 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Solomon Nash 16 (17)
    Saumani Tiai 1 (6)
    Cook Islands
    Jared Tutty 1/11 (3)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:33 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Solomon Nash is out and Samoa at 38/3 after 5.6 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: OUT! c Thomas Parima b Jared Tutty.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:28 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 36/2 after 5 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Saumani Tiai 0 (2)
    Solomon Nash 15 (15)
    Cook Islands
    Oscar Taylor 1/25 (2)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:24 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Darius Visser is out and Samoa at 36/2 after 4.4 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: OUT! c Liam Denny b Oscar Taylor.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:24 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Darius Visser smashed a Six on Oscar Taylor bowling . Samoa at 36/1 after 4.3 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:22 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Solomon Nash smashed a Four on Oscar Taylor bowling . Samoa at 29/1 after 4.1 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:20 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 25/1 after 4 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Darius Visser 15 (9)
    Solomon Nash 10 (13)
    Cook Islands
    Jared Tutty 0/9 (2)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:19 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Solomon Nash smashed a Four on Jared Tutty bowling . Samoa at 24/1 after 3.2 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    Most Runs

    Hayden Dickson
    Hayden DicksonCOK
    112 Runs
    M1
    HS112*
    SR196.49

    Most Wickets

    Darius Visser
    Darius VisserSAM
    4 Wickets
    Inn1
    Avg2.75
    SR6.00
    Aug 19, 2024 2:17 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 20/1 after 3 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Darius Visser 15 (8)
    Solomon Nash 5 (8)
    Cook Islands
    Oscar Taylor 0/14 (1)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:16 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Darius Visser smashed a Four on Oscar Taylor bowling . Samoa at 20/1 after 2.4 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:16 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Darius Visser smashed a Four on Oscar Taylor bowling . Samoa at 16/1 after 2.3 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:15 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Darius Visser smashed a Six on Oscar Taylor bowling . Samoa at 12/1 after 2.2 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Six! Played towards fine leg.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:12 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 6/1 after 2 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Solomon Nash 5 (8)
    Darius Visser 1 (2)
    Cook Islands
    Jared Tutty 0/4 (1)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:12 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Solomon Nash smashed a Four on Jared Tutty bowling . Samoa at 6/1 after 1.6 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Aug 19, 2024 2:08 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score:
    Samoa
    Darius Visser 1 (2)
    Solomon Nash 1 (2)
    Cook Islands
    Thomas Parima 0/1 (0.2)

    Aug 19, 2024 2:01 AM IST

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sean Cotter is out and Samoa at 0/1 after 0.2 overs

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: OUT! c Aue Parima b Milton Kavana.

    Aug 19, 2024 1:08 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Match Details
    Match 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024 between Samoa and Cook Islands to be held at Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia at 02:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Samoa vs Cook Islands Live Score: Samoa score after 6 overs is 38/3
