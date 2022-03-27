IPL 2022: PBKS' 28-year-old star 3 wickets away from going past Jasprit Bumrah for massive feat against RCB

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. Under a new captain in Mayank Agarwal, the PBKS will be eyeing a change in fortune and end a long wait for a maiden IPL title. The side was one of the four teams to complete a full quota of 25 players on the roster.

PBKS invested heavily in Indian players and one of their star Indian buy was 32-year-old pacer Sandeep Sharma, who has been one of the regulars in the Indian Premier League. Sandeep had been representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad over the past few years but was bought by the PBKS for INR 50 lakh – his base price.

The pacer is expected to start for the PBKS in their opening game against RCB and if he does, Sandeep could go past Mumbai Indians' star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a massive record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bumrah currently holds the record for most wickets against the RCB (24); Sandeep is only 2 dismissals away from equalling the MI speedster.

Of his 22 wickets against the RCB so far, Sandeep has dismissed former captain and star batter, Virat Kohli, on seven occasions, which is the most by a bowler against the former RCB captain.

Still eying their maiden title triumphs, both teams will be eager to make a strong statement first up as they meet at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Seasoned South African du Plessis, who was acquired by RCB for ₹7 crore in the IPL mega auction last month, will captain the side as it continues its search for its first-ever title, having failed in the previous 14 outings.

Earlier, the IPL 2022 began with Kolkata Knight Riders securing a comfortable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

