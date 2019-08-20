Sania Mirza congratulates Hasan Ali on his wedding in a cheeky tweet

cricket

The marriage of Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali to Indian national Shamia Arzoo has been creating a buzz for some time now. Hassan had announced earlier that he is going to marry Shamia in a private ceremony at Atlantis Palm Hotel in Dubai on August 20. Shamia is an Indian national who resides in a district in the state of Haryana, and met Ali during a random dinner in Dubai. Ali courted Shamia and sent a marriage proposal to her, which was duly accepted.

The marriage is going to take place and Hasan tweeted a picture of himself with a caption, ‘last night as a bachelor’. Hasan got a reply from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to his cricket colleague Shoaib Malik. Sania wished the couple on their big day in her own cheeky way.

‘Congratulations Hasan. wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though,’ Sania said in a tweet.

Congratulations Hassan ❤️ wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you’ll have to treat us to more than Nandos though 😅😅 https://t.co/CEXysWNv4F — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 20, 2019

The cricketer had confirmed his marriage to Shamia in a press conference in his hometown.

“A simple Nikah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai, which will only be attended by my close relatives and family members,” the cricketer told a press conference.

Ali had even invited cricketers from India to his wedding with Shamia. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.

“I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates,” Hasan told ‘Urdu Express’ newspaper here.

“I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely. The contest is on the field and not off it. In the end, we are all professional cricketers and must share happiness,” he said.

Shamia has a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University and has even studied in England.

Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Malik had a high-profile wedding with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in April 2010 and former captain Abbas was the first Pakistani player to marry an Indian woman.

