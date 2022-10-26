Sanjay Bangar chooses India's best T20I knock and it's not Virat Kohli's 82* vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli's innings of a lifetime ensured India's win by four wickets over Pakistan on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022. Player of the Match, Kohli, scored 82 runs off 53 balls which included four massive sixes too. India captain Rohit Sharma applauded Kohli's sensational knock and dubbed it one of the best innings in T20I cricket and Kohli's best knock in the format.

Kohli also labelled his latest match-winning innings against Pakistan as superior to the knock at Mohali against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup quarter-final. At Mohali, he had played a 82-run knock in just 51 balls to help India chase down the target of 161.

But since Sunday, a debate is raging in social media on which Indian batter has played the best T20I knock ever. On his YouTube Channel, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra posed the same question on his YouTube Channel to former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

In response to Chopra, Bangar rated Yuvraj Singh's explosive knock of 70 runs off 30 balls against Australia in the semi-final of 2007 T20 World Cup higher than Kohli's latest Melbourne knock against Pakistan.

"I would rate Yuvraj's innings against Australia in semi-final of 2007 T20 World Cup as the best ever T20 knock by an Indian batter," Bangar bluntly said.

Yuvraj's knock was of a different level. Second best is Kohli's Melbourne knock which he has himself rated as better than his Mohali's innings," he added.

However, Bangar did endorse the view that Kohli's Melbourne knock was the 33-year old's best ever T20I innings.

"Jis tarah ka attack tha aur jis tarah ki position thi, difficult conditions the, mai samajhta hu obviously Melbourne honi chahiye. Chandigarh(Mohali) khas thi but Melbourne special (Given the conditions and situation, Kohli's Melbourne innings was special. Mohali's innings was great)", Bangar explained.

