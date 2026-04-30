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Sanjay Bangar in awe of SRH’s new find after brutal takedown of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult

Sanjay Bangar hailed SRH's new star, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 10 balls vs MI on Wednesday.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:09 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Sanjay Bangar was left impressed with Salil Arora after the 23-year-old's unbeaten 10-ball 30, which was pivotal in Sunrisers Hyderabad's six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The result saw SRH stitch together a five-match winning streak, and Bangar praised Arora's understanding of the situation and game plan.

The SRH player dispatched Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult for sixes and fours.

Chasing 244 runs, SRH needed 32 off the final four overs, but lost Nitish Kumar Reddy (21 off 17 balls) in the second ball of the 17th over. Heinrich Klaasen, who was also unbeaten, was at 59 off 26 balls when Arora arrived at the crease. He straightaway made his ambitions clear with a four, guiding Trent Boult past the diving backward point fielder for a four. Then in the fifth delivery of the next over, he launched Jasprit Bumrah for a six over long-off.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma turns 39: Is this Hitman’s last birthday as an India cricketer?

In the 19th over, he began on strike and top-edged Hardik Pandya for a four past short fine. Then hammered him for a six over wide long-on. The MI skipper responded with a dot, but it wasn't enough, and was then pulled for a six over midwicket as SRH got to 249/4 in 18.4 overs.

 
Salil Arora cricket ipl sunrisers hyderabad mumbai indians
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Home / Cricket News / Sanjay Bangar in awe of SRH’s new find after brutal takedown of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult
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