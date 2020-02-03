Sanjay Manjrekar equates Indian team under Virat Kohli to Pakistan under Imran Khan, gives specific reasons

cricket

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes that this Indian team under Virat Kohli is a lot like Pakistan team which dominated world cricket under Imran Khan. Manjrekar said that both the captains were inspirational figures and that the teams resonated with the way their captain performed. Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar said: “India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong.”

He also went on to add that KL Rahul, who donned the wicket-keeping gloves during the T20I series, was the biggest positive for India. “Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K.L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant,” Manjrekar tweeted.

India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

India dominated New Zealand and ended up clinching the series with a historic 5-0 scoreline. Captain Virat Kohli, who rested for the final match of the series, hailed the mindset and approach of the side at the post-match press-conference.

“All of us are really proud of the way we’ve played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice. You don’t want to see what happened to Rohit, but there were all these young guys playing well and handling the pressure. That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years,” Kohli said.

Basically it is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realize that the team needs 120% from them every time. Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years. We have seen the results; we obviously won’t win everything and these victories give a lot more pleasure than the one-sided victories,” he further added.