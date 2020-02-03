e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Sanjay Manjrekar equates Indian team under Virat Kohli to Pakistan under Imran Khan, gives specific reasons

Sanjay Manjrekar equates Indian team under Virat Kohli to Pakistan under Imran Khan, gives specific reasons

He also went on to add that KL Rahul, who donned the wicket-keeping gloves during the T20I series, was the biggest positive for India.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli of India
Virat Kohli of India(Getty Images)
         

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes that this Indian team under Virat Kohli is a lot like Pakistan team which dominated world cricket under Imran Khan. Manjrekar said that both the captains were inspirational figures and that the teams resonated with the way their captain performed. Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar said: “India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong.”

He also went on to add that KL Rahul, who donned the wicket-keeping gloves during the T20I series, was the biggest positive for India. “Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K.L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant,” Manjrekar tweeted.

 

 

India dominated New Zealand and ended up clinching the series with a historic 5-0 scoreline. Captain Virat Kohli, who rested for the final match of the series, hailed the mindset and approach of the side at the post-match press-conference.

ALSO READ: ‘Not in the ODIs, not even the IPL’ - KL Rahul has a request to Kane Williamson after India complete clean sweep

“All of us are really proud of the way we’ve played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice. You don’t want to see what happened to Rohit, but there were all these young guys playing well and handling the pressure. That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years,” Kohli said.

Basically it is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realize that the team needs 120% from them every time. Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years. We have seen the results; we obviously won’t win everything and these victories give a lot more pleasure than the one-sided victories,” he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
‘Don’t be scared of my questions’: Rahul Gandhi jabs govt over unemployment
‘Don’t be scared of my questions’: Rahul Gandhi jabs govt over unemployment
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news