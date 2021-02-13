IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'England may not be comfortable against him': Manjrekar explains why having Kuldeep Yadav is 'advantage' for India
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
cricket

'England may not be comfortable against him': Manjrekar explains why having Kuldeep Yadav is 'advantage' for India

India vs England: Washington Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI for the 2nd Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and announced three changes in the team - with Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel making a debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, and Kuldeep replacing Washington Sundar in the team.

Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team. On being asked about the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the left-arm spinner can give an advantage to Team India.

India vs England 2nd Test - LIVE!

"A little unfortunate that Washington Sundar missed out because of what he has done in the limited opportunities that he has been given," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

"This is how Virat Kohli goes about his business. He looks to chop and change personnel rather than change tactics or play the same people to bowl differently," Manjrekar added.

"The advantage of having Kuldeep Yadav is that a lot of England batsmen were playing Indian spinners on the backfoot, which is a very impressive thing I saw in the first Test.

"But with Kuldeep Yadav, they may not be that comfortable or certain about what is coming from the hands. So, the mystery element works for India with Kuldeep Yadav," he further explained.

Meanwhile, India suffered three big blows in the first innings with opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli getting out before Lunch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england kuldeep yadav

Related Stories

India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India vs England: On being asked about his reasons for electing to bat, Virat Kohli said that he expects the pitch to slow down from Day 2 onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021** Chennai: Indian team captain Virat Kohli reacts during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000090B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON TUESDAY, Feb. 9, 2021** Chennai: Indian team captain Virat Kohli reacts during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Tueday, Feb. 9, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2021_000090B)(PTI)
cricket

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India resume innings after lunch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1:India reached the score of 106 for the loss of three wickets at lunch. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test. Follow live updates of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
Chennai: Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000363B)(PTI)
cricket

'He has mystery element': Manjrekar says Kuldeep can give 'advantage' to India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST
India vs England: Washington Sundar had played an unbeaten 85 runs innings in the first innings in the first Test, but he had to make way for Kuldeep in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
India captain Virat Kohli and Joe Root. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 AM IST
India vs England: On being asked about his reasons for electing to bat, Virat Kohli said that he expects the pitch to slow down from Day 2 onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
cricket

2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 AM IST
India vs England: Axar Patel will be making his Test debut after missing the first Test due to a strain in his left knee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
cricket

'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
India vs England: This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
others

Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
cricket

‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umpire Richard Illingworth, right, watches as fellow umpire Michael Gough cleans the ball(AP)
Umpire Richard Illingworth, right, watches as fellow umpire Michael Gough cleans the ball(AP)
cricket

ICC elite panel umpires Gough, Illingworth to officiate in PSL 6

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that Aleem Dar and English duo of Gough and Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven domestic umpires in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
cricket

'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP