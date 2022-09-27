Sanjay Manjrekar has his say on Bhuvneshwar and Harshal's death overs woes

Apart from death bowling, all other departments of India seem to be well-settled ahead of T20 World Cup. India's losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022, was blamed mainly on Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled the 19th over each time and got hit for plenty. The 32-year old cut a sorry figure again in the third T20I at home against Australia, as he bowled the 18th over and conceded 21 runs. The Aussies posted a big total on the board.

Bhuvneshwar's wretched form with the ball in the slog overs has drawn the ire of cricket fans and many experts are questioning his place in the team ahead of the marquee tournament. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined on the senior bowler and blamed too much cricket resulting in fatigue for the dip in form of Bhuvneshwar.

"With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it’s never a very simple answer but you’ve got to give one of the simple answers and one of the main reasons why Bhuvi seems to be off the boil - is playing too much cricket. In the sense, that he’s played all the matches coming into this series as well," Manjrekar told SPORTS18.

The former India batter further weighed in on India's pace bowling situation and suggested the management to look for other options as Harshal Patel, according to him has his limitations as a seam bowler.

"So, I’m going to put down Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s current performance to just match fatigue. Harshal Patel has limitations as a seam bowler, but India must look as one of the third seamer options and must look at a couple of others as options and I keep stressing on Mohammed Shami as the other option," Manjrekar added.

Reportedly, Bhuvneshwar has been rested for the limited-overs series at home against South Africa. It might help the star pacer rejuvenate before the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON