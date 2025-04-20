Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjiv Goenka jumps out of his seat to celebrate Avesh’s last-over heroics; Dravid's helpless look sums it up for RR

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 20, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid sat helplessly after the team suffered their sixth defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025.

For the second time in four days, Rajasthan Royals faltered in a chase that required nine runs in the final over. After Mitchell Starc’s heroics for Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Delhi, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan pulled off the act on Saturday against the Royals. But while it sparked a wild celebration from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid sat helplessly after the team suffered their sixth defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025.

LSG's Avesh Khan defended nine runs in final over against RR
LSG's Avesh Khan defended nine runs in final over against RR

Riding on a third successive fifty from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a sensational debut from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan were cruising in the chase of 181, as they required 25 runs more in the final three overs. But that is when Avesh decided to make the match interesting. He dismissed both the set batters - Jaiswal and Riyan Parag - in the 18th over.

Shimron Hetmyer kept Rajasthan’s hopes alive with a couple of boundaries in the 19th over off Prince Yadav, bringing down the equation to 9 off 6, but Avesh held his nerves and produced a yorker masterclass as the Royals capitulated once again. He removed Hetmyer on the third ball and suffered a nasty blow on his hand to save crucial runs on the last ball as Lucknow won by just two runs.

Goenka jumped out of his seat as Lucknow prevailed in the thriller and wildly celebrated the win in the stand while there was despair in the RR camp. Dravid looked helpless in the dugout after another Rajasthan Royals’ defeat.

Can RR make a comeback in the second half of IPL 2025?

It hasn’t been the season for the inaugural IPL champions, who have lost six of their eight games so far to stand eighth in the points table. Four of those losses came in a chasing cause.

“Feeling a little hard to process the emotions, not sure what we did wrong. We were in the game till the 18-19th over. I probably should have finished it in the 19th over; I blame myself. We just have to put one game together collectively for 40 overs, only then can we win,” RR’s stand-in captain Parag said after the loss on Saturday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Sanjiv Goenka jumps out of his seat to celebrate Avesh’s last-over heroics; Dravid's helpless look sums it up for RR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On