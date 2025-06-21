Sanjiv Goenka reacts to Rishabh Pant's outrageous century to forget ghosts of IPL 2025 with LSG: ‘Reaching his ton…’

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka posted a note for the centurions from the Leeds Test against England, with special praise for Rishabh Pant. In the first match of the World Test Championship cycle, which also marks the start of a new era in Indian cricket post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements, three young superstars - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant scored centuries. The troika raised their hands and put up a spectacular show in the first innings of the opening Test to lay a solid foundation. Sanjiv Goenka heaped praise on Rishabh Pant for his incredible century.(Reuters)

Goenka, owner of the Pant-led LSG franchise in the IPL, applauded all three centurions for their impressive performances. However, he gave a special nod to his captain, praising Pant’s flair and audacity to reach the triple-figure mark with a six.

"Three’s a charm with brilliant centuries from @ybj_19, @ShubmanGill, and now @RishabhPant17. Rishabh reaching his ton with a six speaks volumes about the future of Indian cricket. A commanding start to the series. #INDvsENG," Goenka wrote on X.

Gill, Pant, Jaiswal kickstart new WTC cycle in style

Pant once again played a wide range of outrageous shots en route his seventh Test century. The left-handed batter, coming off a difficult IPL campaign, made an immediate statement with the switch to red-ball cricket, showcasing a strong comeback in the longer format. He smashed 12 fours and 6 sixes in his 137-run knock. Pant, having played a succession of extraordinary strokes, was lbw offering no shot to Tongue to end an innings that featured 84 runs in boundaries.

Jaiswal, playing his first Test in England, carried the burden of setting the tone for India in a new era post the retirements of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit. He rose to the occasion with a composed and confident hundred, once again reaffirming his potential as a cornerstone of India’s future. On the other hand, Gill faced the dual weight of expectation – leading the side and walking in at No. 4, a position dominated by Kohli for over a decade. With questions surrounding his form outside Asia, Gill answered in style, weathering the scrutiny and slamming 147 runs, firmly silencing his critics.