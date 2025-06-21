Rishabh Pant's approach gets dose of realism with ‘difference between sexy and silly’ explanation: ‘He changes rules’

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik gave his honest take on Rishabh Pant's batting approach after he showed his red-ball batting prowess against England in the first Test. The wicket-keeper batter displayed his outrageous batting approach once again on Day 1 of the Leeds Test as he stayed unbeaten at 65 at stumps. The left-hander continued the same on Day 2 and completed a brilliant century in the first session. It was Pant’s debut outing as the Test vice-captain, and he made an immediate impression by displaying commendable patience early in his innings, signalling his readiness to embrace the added responsibility. But once he settled in, it was back to his trademark style, unleashing a flurry of audacious strokes that have become synonymous with his batting. Rishabh Pant scored a fine century against England in Leeds.(Action Images via Reuters)

Ahead of Day 2's play, Karthik, who is commentating on the series, discussed Pant's approach and explained how it can be both sexy and silly.

"Outrageous. There's a difference between sexy and silly, I keep saying this. He's got to look sexy if it comes off and silly if it doesn't. But I believe the Indian dressing room should be aware that this is how Rishabh Pant plays," Karthik told broadcasters.

Pant rewrote history with his latest century, setting two major milestones in the process. He now holds the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing MS Dhoni’s tally of six with his seventh hundred. Pant also stands alone at the top among visiting wicketkeepers in England, becoming the only one to notch up three Test centuries on English soil—a feat unmatched by any other overseas gloveman.

‘There is going to be many good days, but…’

Karthik offered a dose of realism, reminding everyone that Pant’s fearless batting style will inevitably bring both highs and lows. He stressed that while the approach may not always yield success, it has often delivered for India in pressure situations, especially when the team has found itself cornered.

"There is going to be many good days, but there'll be some bad ones as well, thinking 'what did he do?'. But that's okay, that's the man, he's going to win games for you from moments that you think, 'wow, is it even possible?' That's going to be the speciality," he added.

The former wicketkeeper batter didn't shy away from admitting that Pant's batting style changes the rules of the game.

"He is so good to watch, he just changes the rules a bit," Karthik told Sky Sports before the start of play on Day 2.