‘Sanju Samson can’t pick him, Hardik Pandya not confident': Ex-Sri Lanka star on India batters vs Wanindu Hasaranga

World No.1 spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, yet again proved his mettle in the shortest format of the game as he conceded just 22 runs in his four overs and picked one wicket in the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium. He bowled with the best economy among all Sri Lankan bowlers and kept the Indian batters at bay, in the middle and last few overs. Team India could only score 162/5 in 20 overs and Sri Lanka came pretty close to achieving the target as they notched up 160/10 in 20 overs. Hasaranga delivered an all-round performance as he contributed 21 off 10 balls( two sixes, one four) during the run chase.

Although Team India eventually prevailed over the visitors by two runs in a last-ball thriller, Hasaranga stole the limelight with his terrific performance. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof lauded the 25-year-old for his brilliant match figures, in a show on ESPNcricinfo. Maharoof went on to claim that the Indian batters like Sanju Samson were clueless against the Sri Lanka spinner and that even India captain Hardik Panyda looked under confident while facing Hasaranga.

“I don’t think most of the Indian players pick Hasaranga or are comfortable playing against him, unless he bowls a bad delivery. I don’t think players like Sanju Samson pick him. Even Hardik Pandya is not that confident to face him when it’s on a good length," said Pandya

"I reckon Dasun Shanaka was very smart, the way he used Hasaranga. They did their homework very well,” he added.

During their innings, the Men in Blue were struggling at 94/5 before all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel stitched a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket to secure a fighting total. Hooda scored an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls in a tough situation and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Among India's bowlers, debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi clinched four wickets in a fairytale start to his career. Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each in the match. All-rounder Axar Patel proved to be the hero as he defended 12 runs off the last over of Sri Lanka's chase, giving away just ten runs to ensure victory for the hosts.

1-0 up in the three-match series, the Men in Blue would aim to seal it with a win as they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Thursday, January 05.

