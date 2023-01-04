Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai today, might be taken to USA or UK if surgery required

India cricketer Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai on Wednesday for further treatment, said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sundar as reported by news agency ANI. Pant was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after he met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 while driving to his hometown Roorkee.

Cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA to ANI (in file pic)



Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30th pic.twitter.com/d2TpTYlou8 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

After his car overturned multiple times and caught fire in the early hours of last Friday, Pant was rushed to the Saksham Hospital. He was referred to the Max Hospital after emergency treatment.

Pant suffered injuries to his forehead, a ligament tear to his right knee, hurt his ankle and wrist, and and has abrasion injuries on his back. The 25-year-old was rescued by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor on the highway.

Sundar had earlier informed that Pant was responding well to the treatment. "Pant is in high spirits and responding well to treatment... He underwent a plastic surgery on his left eyebrow where he suffered a cut in the accident," he said.

Sharma said the BCCI was monitoring Pant's treatment and was in "constant touch" with his medical team.

"As far as the ligament injury in his right knee is concerned, he will take some time to recover. He will be provided the best possible treatment," he added.

A BCCI staffer quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency said Pant faced a prolonged absence from competitive cricket and would likely miss the four-Test Australia series at home starting February 9.

There are multiple reports that also suggest that Pant might miss the entire IPL 2023. He is the captain of Delhi Capitals.

"Coming to the point, obviously he was a very important part of (Team India's plans in the world Cup year). But, now everyone knows the situation," said Hardik Pandya, who is leading India in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

