Sanju Samson gives major update on comeback ahead of Australia series after injury woes vs SL, NZ

Three weeks back, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after incurring a knee injury while fielding during the series opener. He later missed the series against New Zealand as well as he continued his recovery from the injury. However, on Saturday, Samson provided a major update on his comeback with selectors set to announce the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia at home.

Jitesh Sharma had earned his maiden India call-up after Samson was ruled out. Samson's knee had got stuck on the turf when he went for the slide to stop a boundary at deep third. "He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," said the BCCI statement on Samson's injury on January 3.

Samson failed to recover in time to be available for selection for the white-ball series against New Zealand at home nor did BCCI give any update on his recovery or his non-selection.

However, Samson took to Instagram to give an update on his injury. It seems he has recovered and is once again available for selection with selectors yet to announce the squad for the Australia series.

"All set & Ready to go...," he captioned the post.

India are slated to play three ODIs against Australia, which will take place after the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series, starting March 17. This will be India's final home series before the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Having made his ODI debut in 2021, Samson played 10 matches in the format in 2022, scoring 284 runs at an average of 71 with two fifties. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Samson would want to grab the wicketkeeper's role amid competition from Ishan Kishan, who scored a double century last month, and KL Rahul.

