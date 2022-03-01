He has talent, but the output is lacking': Butt shoots warning to 27-year-old India batter; 'These scores aren't enough'

The Indian batting line-up was without Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the recent T20I assignment against Sri Lanka. Despite the shortcomings, the hosts trumped the islanders by six wickets in the third and final T20I and recorded their 12th consecutive win in T20 cricket, equalling Afghanistan’s record winning streak in the shortest format. It's no secret that India have a wide talent pool in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup.

The recent home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka witnessed young players like Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan raise their hand for a spot in the World Cup-bound contingent. But what lies ahead for Sanju Samson, who has had an inconsistent spell with the Indian team. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes the wicketkeeper-batter must elevate his game to stand out among the current crop of Indian players.

Samson on Sunday opened the innings in Ishan's absence but perished for just 18 in the seventh over. He added 45 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who went on to hit his third consecutive T20I fifty. Earlier, Samson had hit 39 off 25 deliveries in the 2nd T20I but missed out on his half-century after falling prey to Lahiru Kumara.

"Sanju Samson did hit some wonderful strokes in this game but managed just 18 runs. These scores aren't enough. He has the talent, but the output is lacking. He needs to work on the output to be able to cement his place in the side at this level. There are a lot of players coming into the Indian team and he will have to be exceptional to make a place for him," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Butt further heaped praise on Shreyas, who ended up scoring 204 runs in three games against Sri Lanka without getting dismissed on a single occasion. "Sri Lanka just don't seem to have enough power to compete against India. It seems like Shreyas Iyer alone is enough for the Sri Lankan team as they have not been able to get him out. He's playing with great confidence and control."

Earlier, skipper Rohit had underlined Samson's shot-making ability, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter will be taken into consideration while selecting the T20 World Cup squad.

"Samson has got talent man, whenever you see him bat in the IPL, he has produced that innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that innings, he has got the skillset to succeed. That is the whole point about the sport, a lot of people have skill and talent, how you utilise it is the most critical part," Rohit had said before the start of T20I series against Sri Lanka.

After a convincing series win for India, the action now shifts in Mohali where India and Sri Lanka will now compete in a two-Test series. The first Test starts on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.